Deputy sheriff with Dept. of Public Safety first to test COVID-19 positive in department

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – According to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD), the department was notified that a deputy sheriff in the Sheriff Division Special Operations Section has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the first confirmed employee case within the Department of Public Safety to date. There have been no positive COVID-19 cases reported within the offender population.

According to PSD, the deputy was tested on Tuesday. August 4. That test came back positive Wednesday morning. The deputy reported not feeling well after work Monday night, August 3, and did not work on Tuesday.

The Special Operations Section building, which located on Keawe Street, was closed as a precaution. The department says that all employees were told to go home while the situation is being assessed and that they should seek out the advice of their medical provider.

No other employees from that section have reported symptoms. The Department of Health was notified and is conducting contact tracing.

The building will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, August 6, and all arrest processing and bookings will be diverted to the Sheriff Division Airport Section Booking Station. The facility will be cleaned and disinfected. Reopening is pending follow up assessment of the situation.

Latest Stories on KHON2