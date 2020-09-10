Deputy sheriff in Kapolei tested COVID-positive on Sept. 9

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported that a deputy sheriff tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 9.
Officials say that this employee is assigned to the Sheriff Division Kapolei Court Section. The employee last worked on Sept. 4. The Department of Health is conducting contact tracing and the PSD is waiting for more guidance.
Staff in the affected work areas have been notified.
As for Oahu Community Correctional Center, officials say that there were no new COVID test results received for staff and inmates on Wednesday.
There are also currently no inmates hospitalized.
As for recoveries, the active COVID case count for PSD staff lowered from 47 to 23. Recovered staff increased from 45 to 50.
