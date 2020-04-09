1  of  2
Dept. of Parks and Recreation: Ocean is open, parks are closed

Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation want the public to know that the beache parks are closed. You can walk through them to get to the ocean but you cannot remain on the beach. You are subject to citation by doing so.

