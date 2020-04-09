Dept. of Parks and Recreation: Ocean is open, parks are closed Coronavirus Posted: Apr 8, 2020 / 03:14 PM HST / Updated: Apr 8, 2020 / 03:15 PM HST Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation want the public to know that the beache parks are closed. You can walk through them to get to the ocean but you cannot remain on the beach. You are subject to citation by doing so. View this post on Instagram Times are difficult but it’s important to keep your butt off the beach! Ocean activities like swimming, surfing, or fishing are allowed, and you can go through the closed parks to access the ocean. Once you are pau with the ocean, please go home and don’t remain in the beach or park. HPD has been mostly warning the public these past weeks, but now they will be citing more frequently for violations. Help #StopTheSpread and #beahero by staying home as much as possible. The sooner we do this, the sooner we can get back to normal! Mahalo to @oahudem for this great visual. #covid19 #coronavirus #honolulu #oahu #hawaii A post shared by Honolulu Parks & Recreation (@honolulu_parks) on Apr 8, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT