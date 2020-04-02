Department of Water Supply, Hawaii County suspends service disconnections through April 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply, County of Hawaii is suspending service disconnections and is waiving late payment fees through April 30 due to the outbreak.

The department says that scammers may try to defraud DWS’ customers during this pandemic by threatening to shut off service unless a payment is made. If you receive one of these demands please hang-up and contact DWS’ Customer Service, at (808) 961-8060.

In addition, in order to comply with the Governor’s “stay at home” order, DWS is extending the suspension of in-person payment collections and customer service inquiries through April 30, 2020. During this period, DWS will accept only telephone, online, auto-payment, mail, or payments left in a secured DWS payment dropbox.

To pay a bill online, visit www.hawaiidws.org, click on the “Pay Online” tab and follow the self-service portal. Customers wishing to pay by telephone should call toll-free 844-216-1994 anytime. There are no fees for these services.

If there are any questions, contact one of its Customer Service offices below.

Customer Service Contacts: