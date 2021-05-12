DPS temporarily suspends training after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has temporarily suspended all corrections training-related activities after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees are currently assigned to the Training and Staff Development (TSD) section.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Department of Health is conducting contact tracing, and testing is being scheduled for all TSD employees. Activities will be suspended for 10 days as a precaution.

A corrections recruit class graduation planned for Friday is also being postponed until further notice.

Click here for more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories