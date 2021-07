HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms one inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

The department got six inmate test results from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center. Of those five were negative.

The department got 20 test results back from HCCC staff, all of which were negative.

The Oahu Community Correctional Center reports 15 negative inmate test results.