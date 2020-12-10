Department of Public Safety employee tests positive for COVID-19

File – Three elementary schools on Maui have been connected to a positive COVID-19 case involving a Department of Education (DOE) employee.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee assigned to the Sheriff Division administrative staff reported a positive COVID-19 test result to the Department of Public Safety (PSD) Tuesday evening.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

PSD says employees who were identified as possible close contacts were instructed to work from home while awaiting their test results.

Top administrative officials, including the public safety director and deputy directors for law enforcement, corrections and administration, will also be teleworking.

“One member of our administrative staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and for that reason, in accordance with the best public health practices and protocol from the Department of Health and the CDC, the rest of my team, myself included, is working from home,” said PSD Director Max Otani. “For most of us, the contact with this employee was minimal, which means we are at a very low risk for catching the virus, but out of an abundance of caution I have ordered identified staff to enact full safety measures.”

PSD says offices, where this individual either worked or visited, are being sanitized.