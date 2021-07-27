Department of Public Safety confirms three workers at Maui Community Correctional Center tested positive for coronavirus

File – Maui Community Correctional Center, Wailuku, Hawaii, Feb. 5, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reports that three workers tested positive for COVID-19 at Maui Community Correctional Center.

The Department of Health is doing contact tracing.

There is COVID-19 testing statewide at all facilities on an ongoing basis.

Here are the most recent test results.

At Oahu Community Correctional Center, there were 57 negative inmate test results.

At Halawa Correctional Facility, there were seven negative inmate test results.

At Hawaii Community Correctional Center, there were six negative inmate test results.

At the Women’s Community Correctional Center, there were four negative inmate test results.

