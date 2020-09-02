Department of Public Safety confirms three OCCC staff tested positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms three OCCC staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The department says it got two OCCC inmate test results back and both came back negative.

There are no inmates hospitalized at this time.

The total of active cases for inmates is 73.

The total of inmates recovered is 217.

The total number PSD staff with active COVID cases dropped from 54 to 47 and recovered staff increased by 10, going from 17 to 27.

Latest Stories on KHON2