Department of Public Safety confirms six inmates at OCCC tested positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms six inmates at OCCC tested positive for the coronavirus.

After the fourth round of tests at OCCC by the state Department of Health, the Department of Public Safety reports it has gotten back 132 inmate results on Saturday, Sept. 12. Of those six inmates were positive and 126 inmates were negative.

There are no inmates hospitalized at this time.

The number of inmates that have recovered is up to 279.

All 16 staff tests results received were negative.

The inmate releases directed through the Hawaii Supreme Court (HSC) orders are on-going. There were no releases to report for 9/11/20.

Court hearings will be done by video if legally allowed as transportation to court is suspended through Sept. 18.

