Department of Public Safety confirms positive COVID cases in staff and inmates, continues ongoing testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety does ongoing testing of inmates and staff at all of its jails and prisons.

Here are the results of the tests.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Halawa Correctional Facility

Out of 27 inmate test results, two inmates were positive for coronavirus, 25 were negative for coronavirus.

Three inmates recovered dropping the total active positive inmate count to 62.

One worker recovered, dropping total active staff cases to two.

Kauai Community Correctional Center

Out of 27 inmate test results: 15 inmates were positive for COVID, 12 were negative for COVID

One worker tested positive for COVID.

Oahu Community Correctional Center

Out of three inmate test results: two inmates were positive for COVID, one inmate was negative for COVID.

One worker tested positive for COVID.

Women’s Community Correctional Center

Out of one inmate test result, one inmate was negative for COVID.

Maui Community Correctional Center

Out of two inmate test results, one inmate was positive for COVID, one inmate was negative for COVID.

Waiawa Correctional Facility

Out of one inmate test result, one inmate was negative for COVID.

Testing is also done at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

For information about The Department of Public Safety’s COVID-19 policies, visit http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.