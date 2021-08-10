Department of Public Safety confirms positive COVID cases at correctional centers for inmates, staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms positive COVID cases at correctional centers for inmates and staff on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The department is conducting coronavirus testing at all correctional centers statewide.

The following are the results:

Kauai Community Correctional Facility

31 inmates tested positive for coronavirus, 94 inmates tested negative

One staffer tested positive for COVID

Maui Community Correctional Center

Four staff tested positive for COVID



Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC)

Two staff tested positive for COVID

Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports

Two staff tested positive for COVID

Seven inmates tested positive for COVID, 33 inmates were negative.

Halawa Correctional Facility

Six staff were negative for COVID

Hawaii Community Correctional Center

Two inmates tested negative for COVID, two inmates recovered.

HCCC is clear of all inmate COVID cases.

“The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is conducting contact tracing and investigation, but it is safe to say that the preliminary cause appears to be from the rapid community spread across our state,” said Tommy Johnson, PSD Deputy Director for Corrections. “PSD is doing everything in its power to mitigate community spread into the facilities and will continue to follow the pandemic plan which is based on DOH and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for correctional facilities.”