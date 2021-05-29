Department of Public Safety confirms one worker, 61 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at Hawaii Community Correctional Center

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms one worker and 61 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo.

After mass testing was done on 119 inmates, 58 were negative and 61 were positive.

The department reports that brings the total positive inmate cases at the facility to 71.

Of the 49 staff tested, one result came back positive and 48 were negative.

There is a quarantine for all inmate housing.