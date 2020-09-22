Department of Public Safety confirms one employee out of 98 at Waiawa Correctional Facility tested positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety is completing a mass testing of all its 19 correctional facilities statewide.

The testing is happening at the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu and the Kulani Correctional Facility on Hawaii Island.

Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) was the first to undergo mass testing and as previously reported, all 229 inmate tests were negative. Of the 98 staff results were received, 97 were negative and one was positive.

There are no new positive results for staff or inmates at OCCC. No one from OCCC is hospitalized. The Department of Public Safety declares the outbreak to be contained.

The department reports over 96% of all inmates who tested positive have recovered. Total PSD staff recoveries increased to 75.