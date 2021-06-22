Department of Public Safety confirms nine Halawa inmates who transferred from HCCC tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety says some of the inmates transferred from the Big Island to Oahu have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the nine inmates at Halawa were recently transferred from Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island.

Those inmates were already in a mandatory transfer-related quarantine.

Officials say 42 inmates at HCCC have recovered bringing their active number of cases to 69.