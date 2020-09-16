Department of Public Safety confirms mass coronavirus testing of all correctional facilities in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms mass coronavirus testing of all correctional facilities across the state started Tuesday, Sept. 15 with Waiawa Correctional Facility.

The PSD Health Care Division started the testing in the morning.

The department will work with DOH and the National Guard for testing of correctional officers and staff.

