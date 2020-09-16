Department of Public Safety confirms mass coronavirus testing of all correctional facilities in Hawaii

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms mass coronavirus testing of all correctional facilities across the state started Tuesday, Sept. 15 with Waiawa Correctional Facility.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The PSD Health Care Division started the testing in the morning.

The department will work with DOH and the National Guard for testing of correctional officers and staff.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories