Department of Public Safety confirms Kulani Correctional Facility worker, deputy sheriff from the Lt. Governor’s office tested positive for the coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms one Kulani Correctional Facility worker, and one deputy sheriff from the Lt. Governor’s office tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee last worked on Sept. 6 at the Kulani Correctional Facility. The facility was sanitized.

The deputy sheriff from the executive protection unit assigned to the Lieutenant Governor’s office last worked on Sept. 8.

Lt. Governor Josh Green’s office says that one other deputy on the security detail is awaiting test results, and two others were told to get tested.

The department got 149 inmate test results back of which one was positive. There are currently no inmates hospitalized. The department got 50 staff tests results back of which one was positive.

