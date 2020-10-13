Department of Public Safety confirms inmates at OCCC, and Saguaro Correctional Center test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Public Safety says three more inmates at Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.
The department also says a employee at the Women’s Community Correctional Center also tested positive.
Three more Hawaii inmates at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona are in isolation after also testing positive.
