Department of Public Safety confirms five OCCC workers and one Halawa Correctional Facility worker test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms five OCCC workers and one Halawa Correctional Facility worker test positive for coronavirus.

The department got 88 OCCC inmate test results back. All results were negative.

OCCC got results back for 17 workers. There was five positive and 12 negative results.

Halawa Correctional Facility has one worker who tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Aug. 14. The department is working with DOH on contact tracing at the facility.

The total number of active inmates is 81 and recovered is 209. There are currently no inmates hospitalized. The total number of active PSD staff is 54 and recovered is 17.

