Department of Public Safety confirms 99 inmates, 7 staff tested positive for COVID-19 at Halawa Correctional Facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Department of Public Safety confirms 99 inmates, seven staff tested positive for COVID-19 at Halawa Correctional Facility.

Of the 413 inmate test results that were received, 99 came back positive, 313 were negative and one result was inconclusive. There were seven staffers whose results came back positive.

So far there are 167 inmates and 28 staff with coronavirus.

The inmates with COVID-19 are in isolation.

The staff that tested positive are following CDC and DOH guidelines of self-quarantining.

Isolation and quarantine protocols were enforced on Thursday for everyone at HCF.