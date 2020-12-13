HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Department of Public Safety confirms 99 inmates, seven staff tested positive for COVID-19 at Halawa Correctional Facility.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Of the 413 inmate test results that were received, 99 came back positive, 313 were negative and one result was inconclusive. There were seven staffers whose results came back positive.
So far there are 167 inmates and 28 staff with coronavirus.
The inmates with COVID-19 are in isolation.
The staff that tested positive are following CDC and DOH guidelines of self-quarantining.
Isolation and quarantine protocols were enforced on Thursday for everyone at HCF.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Decomposed body found in Kahaualea Natural Area Reserve on Big Island
- Hawaii football team accepts invitation to New Mexico Bowl on Christmas Eve
- Department of Public Safety confirms 99 inmates, 7 staff tested positive for COVID-19 at Halawa Correctional Facility
- Coronavirus: 90 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported on Dec. 13
- After abrupt ending to 2019-2020 season, HPU women’s basketball set to play again