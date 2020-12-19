HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms 55 inmates, eight staff tested positive for COVID-19 at Halawa Correctional Facility on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Halawa Correctional Facility reported 238 more inmate test results as part of surge testing efforts at the facility. Of those 55 inmates were positive, 182 negative and one was inconclusive.

There were eight HCF workers who tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says the surge testing continues until there are no new positives.

The Department of Health and Hawaii National Guard and Project Vision Hawaii assist in testing efforts.