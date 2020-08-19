Department of Public Safety confirms 34 OCCC inmates and four OCCC staff tested positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms that 34 OCCC inmates and four OCCC staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

There is a mass testing at OCCC where more inmates still need to be tested.

On Aug. 18, 116 more inmate results came in. There were 34 positive test results and 82 negative test results.

Of the staff that were tested, 16 test results have come in. Of those four were positive, 11 were negative, and one was inconclusive.

A total of 215 inmates at OCCC have tested positive for the coronavirus. One inmate at Halawa Correctional Facility tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of inmates to 216.

For the staff that work at the Department of Public Safety, 34 OCCC staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. Two at the Waiawa Correctional Facility, one at the Halawa Correctional Facility, one a the Women’s Community Correctional Center, and one in the Sheriff’s division have tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s a total of 39 workers in the Department of Public Safety.

