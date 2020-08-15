Department of Public Safety: 38 additional OCCC inmates tested positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms that 38 additional Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.

All OCCC inmates are being tested.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, 63 inmates were tested. Of those, 40 results came back with 35 positive and five negative.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, of five test results that were returned, three were positive and two were negative.

So far there are a total of 124 OCCC inmates that tested positive for COVID-19.

