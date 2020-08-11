Department of Planning and Permitting halts in-person meetings and appointments

If you are planning to build in Hawaii, you might want to think about filing your permits electronically.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are planning to build in Hawaii, you might want to consider filing your permits electronically.

The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) announced on Aug. 10 that it will continue to process permits and complaints, but will be no longer conducting in-person meetings until further notice.

This action is being taken to comply with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest order after a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases was detected at Honolulu Hale. The mayor ordered that Honolulu Hale be closed to the public, and for employees to work from home if possible.

The public may go to the permit center located at the Fasi Municipal Building to drop off plans in the marked bins, and may also pickup and pay for approved permits.

The DPP will continue to accept ePlans and other building permit applications through it’s website. Members of the public may also use the website to request a videoconference with DPP’s staff.

For requests involving permits or specific documents, call 808-768-8272.

