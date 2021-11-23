Department of Health urges people to celebrate Thanksgiving, holidays safely

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Hawai’i Department of Health wants you to celebrate Thanksgiving and the holidays safely.

“Many people in Hawai’i are fully vaccinated and should be able to get together with family and friends to celebrate the holidays. We’ve taken big steps forward and our behavior in the coming weeks can show that we really care,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

The DOH urges you to celebrate with others who are fully vaccinated, and to wear a mask.



Keep gatherings small if indoors.

Take extra precautions to protect kupuna and those who are immunocompromised.



Wash your hands.



Stay away from others if you are sick.

Travel only if you are fully vaccinated.