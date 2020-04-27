Department of Health reports 16th death associated with COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported a 16th death associated with COVID-19 today. The DOH issued the following statement:

“The 16th death is an Oʻahu woman who is over 65-years-old and had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized since early April. The department is investigating whether the mode of infection was travel- or community-associated.”

This follows last night’s announcement of a 15th death, and today’s report of only one additional case in the state today.