Department of Health reports 16th death associated with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported a 16th death associated with COVID-19 today. The DOH issued the following statement:

“The 16th death is an Oʻahu woman who is over 65-years-old and had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized since early April. The department is investigating whether the mode of infection was travel- or community-associated.”

This follows last night’s announcement of a 15th death, and today’s report of only one additional case in the state today.

