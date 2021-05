File – A rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The health department will be offering free COVID-19 testing at Windward Mall.

Health officials say it’s providing pop-up testing in response to recent COVID-19 outbreaks linked to a youth football tournament and Performing Arts Center on Oahu.

The testing will be held Wednesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Results will be ready within 15 minutes.