HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, and six new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 15.

There are 3,985 COVID cases on Oahu, 720 on the Big Island, 266 on Kauai, 20 on Lanai, 913 on Maui, 23 on Molokai, and 50 out of state.