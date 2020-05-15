Department of Education, Hawaii Technology Academy send off seniors with special celebrity shout outs

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Education and Hawaii Technology Academy are doing their part to send the class of 2020 off with special surprises.

“That’s really where this idea stemmed from we started thinking okay who could give them a shout out, who could really celebrate them and who could make this into a really great situation for them,” said Mary Wenstrom of Hawaii Technology Academy.

Wenstrom says the shout outs are just getting started. The class of 2020 can look forward to seeing many more of their favorite role models.

“From authors to musicians to we’re going to see sports stars, lots of sports stars, that are going to be on and everyone giving a shout out and really saying we’re here for you, we see you and we’re celebrating you.”

Videos are still pending from big names like Jason Momoa and Bruno Mars, but Wesntrom is hopeful they’ll get a response soon.

“It’s been actually quite exciting so we just via email, phone calls, reach out to as many people as we can and if we don’t know people directly we reach out to their friends or their aunties.”

The DOE and Hawaii Technology Academy hopes the class of 2020 takes these special messages with them into their next chapters in life.