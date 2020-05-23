Democratic Party of Hawaii counts mail-in ballots for presidential primary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This election season will look much different due to the pandemic.

The Democratic Party of Hawaii held its ballot counting on Friday for the party-run presidential primary.

It was originally supposed to be held at a hotel in Waikiki, but had to be switched to a restaurant in downtown Honolulu.

Voting was done entirely by mail in.

“I certainly think it’s made it safer and more convenient for people,” said Kate stanley, interim chair of Democratic Party of Hawaii. “Looks like we’re on track to have more ballots than we had in 2016.”

The results will be released Saturday.

It will determine the number of delegates committed to each candidate at the democratic national convention.