Delayed vaccine shipment on Maui postpones first dose appointments

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A delayed shipment of COVID-19 vaccines has prompted Maui Health’s vaccination clinic to postpone all first dose appointments scheduled between Sunday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Feb. 7.

In a press release sent on Saturday, Jan. 16, Maui Health said:

“Unfortunately, last evening we were informed by the state that we will not be receiving the expected shipment for this weekend and next week. Because of this, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all first dose appointments scheduled between Sunday January 17 through Sunday February 7.”

The postponement ensures that the clinic can provide the second dose of the vaccine to those who will require them over the next few weeks, according to Maui Health. Second dose appointments have not been altered.

All impacted individuals who had scheduled a first dose appointment have been notified about the delay through the email they provided upon registering.

Maui Health has placed the affected registrants on a priority list “to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine as soon as we are able to secure and maintain sufficient vaccine supply from the state.”

New clinic hours have been established for those who are scheduled to receive their second dose.

Some changes to expect:

The clinic will be closed Sunday, Jan. 17, and Monday, Jan, 25.

The vaccine clinic will operate only for already scheduled Pfizer second dose vaccinations beginning Monday, Jan. 18.

New clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The clinic is not accepting any new appointment requests at this time and asks Maui residents who have submitted an appointment request form to email mh-covid-vaccine@kp.org if they have any concerns.

“Although we aren’t scheduling new appointments, we can assist with account set-up for when new appointments become available,” the release said. “We know this is frustrating. Please know that we are tirelessly advocating for Maui to ensure we receive our fair share of vaccines so that any Maui community member who wants to be vaccinated, can be.”