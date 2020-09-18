COVID death toll rises by 2 at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two more COVID-related deaths were reported at Hilo Medical’s Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, Avalon Healthcare on Thursday, Sept. 17.

This brings the COVID-related death toll at the veterans home to 17.

As for cases, one more resident has tested positive for the virus, bringing the case total to 29. The total of employees who have been infected remains at 30.

There were no new recoveries reported on Thursday.

Over in Hilo Medical Center, the number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized has gone down. Wednesday, Sept. 16, reported that 20 people were hospitalized, but on Thursday that number has gone down to 16.

