Deadline to enter to win three months free mall space at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center is June 24

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A shopping mall on Maui is giving local businesses free space.

Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului is launching a program called Start with a Cart.

Local businesses can apply.

The business selected will get a free cart space at the mall for three months, and a $250 cash prize from Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union.

“We thought this would be a great way to reinvigorate the center post pandemic,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager, Queen Kaahumanu Center. “We also wanted to give both local businesses and our shoppers the opportunity to help us decide what concept or brand they’d like to see here at Queen Kaahumanu Center.”

Businesses have until Thursday, June 24, 2021 to apply.

