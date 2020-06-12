Deadline June 19 for public high school graduates to sign up for free UH class

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deadline to sign up for the free Next Steps: Career Exploration classes at UH is June 19, 2020.

Public high school graduates that sign up for the online class, then take the class, can apply for a portion of $2 million in Stronger Together Hawaii Scholarships at the Hawaii Community Foundation.

The class starts July 6. It helps students figure our what their career goals are and how to move forward with it. UH says this class was created since COVID-19 disrupted students plans for college and work.

To sign up go to the Next Step: Career Exploration website at http://uhcc.hawaii.edu/nextstep, or email or text nextstep@hawaii.edu.

THE LATEST ON KHON2