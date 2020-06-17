Dave & Busters reopens Friday

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Friday marks another round of re-openings on Oahu.

Movie theaters, arcades, and gyms will be allowed to welcome in customers again.

That includes Dave & Busters in Ward Village.

The company says on top of increased cleaning.

It’s also offering customers gloves to play its games.

