HONOLULU (KHON2) — Among those planning to reopen is sports bar and arcade Dave & Buster’s in Honolulu.
The company sent out an email blast notifying customers to expect open doors on June 5.
In addition to its reopening, the company says that it will be giving out $10 game cards to all first responders and health care professionals. These people will have to show a valid ID at the location to redeem.
Here’s what their new safety protocols include:
- Multiple Hand sanitizer stations
- Disinfectant wipes available to wipe down games & tables
- Dedicated staff to sanitize tables & games regularly
- Limit the number of guests allowed for social distancing
- Staff wearing masks & gloves
- Employee health/temperature check prior to starting shifts
- Masks and gloves available for guests
- Tables at least 6ft apart for social distancing
- Suspended use of some games for social distancing
- One-time use disposable menus
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- 5.5 magnitude quake rattles Southern California
- Dave & Buster’s Honolulu will reopen June 5
- Waiakea’s Kala’i Rosario provides power as Hawaii’s top prospect ahead of next week’s shortened MLB Draft
- Jammin’! Hawaii’s Top 10 Local Music Hits
- Police: Driver who died at scene of crash in Hilo, identified