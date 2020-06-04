Dave & Buster’s Honolulu will reopen June 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Among those planning to reopen is sports bar and arcade Dave & Buster’s in Honolulu.

The company sent out an email blast notifying customers to expect open doors on June 5.

In addition to its reopening, the company says that it will be giving out $10 game cards to all first responders and health care professionals. These people will have to show a valid ID at the location to redeem.

Here’s what their new safety protocols include:

Multiple Hand sanitizer stations

Disinfectant wipes available to wipe down games & tables

Dedicated staff to sanitize tables & games regularly

Limit the number of guests allowed for social distancing

Staff wearing masks & gloves

Employee health/temperature check prior to starting shifts

Masks and gloves available for guests

Tables at least 6ft apart for social distancing

Suspended use of some games for social distancing

One-time use disposable menus

THE LATEST ON KHON2