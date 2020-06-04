Live Now
Dave & Buster’s Honolulu will reopen June 5

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Among those planning to reopen is sports bar and arcade Dave & Buster’s in Honolulu.

The company sent out an email blast notifying customers to expect open doors on June 5.

In addition to its reopening, the company says that it will be giving out $10 game cards to all first responders and health care professionals. These people will have to show a valid ID at the location to redeem.

Here’s what their new safety protocols include:

  • Multiple Hand sanitizer stations
  • Disinfectant wipes available to wipe down games & tables
  • Dedicated staff to sanitize tables & games regularly
  • Limit the number of guests allowed for social distancing
  • Staff wearing masks & gloves
  • Employee health/temperature check prior to starting shifts
  • Masks and gloves available for guests
  • Tables at least 6ft apart for social distancing
  • Suspended use of some games for social distancing
  • One-time use disposable menus

