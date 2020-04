HONOLULU (KHON2) — Actor and Hawaii resident, Daniel Dae Kim has recovered from Covid-19, and now he’s doing something to help others fight the virus.

Kim donated his Plasma.

People who have recovered from Covid-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.

This is being evaluated as treatment for some of the sickest patients.

The FDA is encouraging this, and for those who haven’t had Covid-19, you’re asked to consider donating blood.