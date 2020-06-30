Damien brings back Eddie Klaneski as football coach and new athletic director, plans to participate in sports for 2020

New Damien head of school Dr. Kyle Atabay has announced that Eddie Klaneski will return as the school’s football coach and will also become the new athletic director.

“To be reinstated today, it was huge for me, for my family, for my girls, my wife. So we can get going and the experience that I went through I’m going to definitely talk to our student athletes. We talk about this kind of lessons all the time with football because you know how it is with sports, we’re not just teaching these kids about football, it’s about life,” Klaneski told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Tuesday.

Klaneski, as well as boys’ basketball coach Alvin Stephenson, were among over a dozen coaches and faculty members that were dismissed by the school last week due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. That decision was made by Brother Brian Walsh last Thursday, but the school announced that he would not be returning for the 2020-2021 school year.

At the same time that the school announced Walsh’s departure, it also appointed Dr. Kyle Atabay as the new head of school. Atabay told KHON2 last Friday that he was keeping the school’s options open in terms of bringing coaches back and competing.

Tuesday’s decision to bring back Klaneski appears to be the first step in the school’s recommitment to sports.

“It’s still uncertain if we’re going to have high school sports but just knowing that if the state does sports, Damien is definitely going to be involved in it and that to me is a huge thing off of everybody’s back,” said Klaneski.