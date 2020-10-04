HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an effort to help Oahu residents stay on track in the city’s four-tier recovery plan, Mayor Kirk Caldwell unveiled these signs that will display daily recovery metrics.
“So people as they drive about and live their lives on Oahu, they will be knowing, every minute, they look at the message boards, these digital boards, how we’re doing,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “I think it’s going to help us be careful.”
Caldwell says as long as we remain at a metric 100 cases per day or less, with a positivity rate of 5% or less, we are doing well.
Oahu is scheduled to move to the second tier around Oct. 24 as long as the metrics remain within the designated threshold.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Kauai firefighters extinguish two brush fires in Anahola
- Warning signs posted after shark spotted in Waikiki waters
- Daily recovery statistics to be shown on message boards on Oahu
- UH continuing to adjust to pandemic with kickoff three weeks away
- Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft