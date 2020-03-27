D. Otani Produce will sell an assortment of produce boxes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — D. Otani Produce will be selling an assortment of produce boxes on March 27 and on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cash and carry pickup will be at their warehouse 1321 Hart Street, Honolulu, HI 96817 (off of Waiakamilo, one block mauka of Nimitz). Customers are instructed to drive to their loading dock.

(D. Otani Produce)

Fruit Box – $20

4pc Orange

4pc Fuji Apples

1bn Banana

1bg Grapes

2 Papaya

1bskt Strawberries

1pc Pineapple

1pc Cantaloupe

1pc Honeydew



Veggie Box – $20

5pc Carrot

5pc Onions

1bn Celery

5 Potatoes

2pc Zucchini

2pc Yellow Squash

2pc Red Bell

2pc Yellow Bell

2pc Green Bell

1pc Cauliflower

5pc OG Tomato

Salad Box – $15

1pkg Romaine Heart 3ct

1bskt Cherry Heirloom Tomato

3pc Avocado

2pc Cucumbers

1bn Kale

1pc Red Beet

1pc Red Onion

Sold on the side