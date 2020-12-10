CVS, Walgreens to vaccinate residents in long term care facilities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pentagon has announced the Department’s strategy in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the military. Tripler Army Medical Center was selected as Hawaii’s vaccination site.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii tells us the federal government contracted CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate both residents and staff in long term care facilities. They will be using the Moderna vaccine in Hawaii, which has yet to receive FDA approval.

There will not be enough doses for everyone, so officials are working on a prioritization schedule within each facility.

“People who are most of risk, which is one, the residents but then two, direct patient care workers. They would be higher up on the list,” said HAH President Hilton Raethel.

Raethel says the vaccination process will be done in waves. Part of the reason is because they do not want an entire facility to be vaccinated on the same day.

“A small percentage of the staff and the residents will have some sort of a side effect. We know that happens when you give this type of vaccine,” Raethel said.

While there are still some concerns, KHON2 asked how many would participate in getting vaccinated.

“We have done a survey of our hospitals. We’ve not done a survey of our long term care members, but on the hospital side, depending on the facility, it’s between 50% and 70%,” he said.

The first set of vaccines need to be kept at a very low temperature, which could make storage and transportation challenging. Lt. Gov. Josh Green told us on Tuesday, Dec. 8 that Tripler Army Medical Center could help.

“We also have a good partnership with Tripler, where they can store quite a lot if we really need hundreds of thousands of doses,” said Green. “So if we had to store a lot of extra vaccine we can for sure. This vaccine is going to come in and go out the door like hotcakes, frankly.”

Airgas is a supplier of dry ice for vaccine cold storage. The company sent us this statement saying:

“Airgas is carefully managing our liquid CO2 and dry ice supplies and we are committed to meeting critical demand. Our national network is well-positioned to provide support related to vaccines.”