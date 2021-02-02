CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 7 pharmacy locations in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, Feb. 11 at seven Longs Drugs locations across Hawaii.

For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 4,400 total doses. Participating Longs Drugs locations are in communities throughout Hawaii, including Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kaneohe, and Kapaa. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

Vaccines at participating Longs Drugs locations in Hawaii will be available to individuals meeting state criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.