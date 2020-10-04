CVS offers appointments for coronavirus testing starting Oct. 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state has partnered with several including CVS to allow people to get a coronavirus test 72 hours before coming to Hawaii when travel reopens Oct. 15.
According to the CVS website, appointments are available for coronavirus testing starting Oct. 10.
The tests are scheduled by appointment online and are available at select locations.
To schedule a test, visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing/voluntary-testing
