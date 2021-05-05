CVS now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at 70 Hawaii locations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CVS Health has announced it’s now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

This includes 70 locations in Hawaii, with no appointment necessary.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Same-day scheduling is also available online, including appointments made as soon as one hour from time of scheduling. The schedule is updated throughout the day for same-day cancellations.

As of May 5, CVS Health has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Second dose compliance is more than 90% at CVS Health locations.