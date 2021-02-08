CVS moves Hawaii’s coronavirus vaccine rollout date over shipping delay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Friday, Feb. 12, at seven Longs Drugs locations across Hawaii.

Vaccinations were originally scheduled to begin on Feb. 11, but the start date has been moved due to a shipping delay impacting participants in the federal pharmacy partnership program.

Participating Longs Drugs locations are in communities throughout Hawaii, including Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kaneohe and Kapaa. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

Vaccines will be available to individuals meeting state criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.