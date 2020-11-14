CVS Health to offer Coronavirus vaccine once available

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the recent announcement from Pfizer of a successful COVID-19 vaccine trial, CVS has revealed that it will partner with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to offer vaccinations to the public.

The company said it has been contracted to be an official COVID-19 Vaccination Program provider. As part of the contract, CVS will offer vaccinations across 10,000 of its locations nationwide, following authorization of pharmaceutical use from the U.S. government.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently not available to the public.

