CVS Health expands no-cost COVID-19 testing services across Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CVS Health will open 9 new swab-and-send COVID-19 curbside test sites at select CVS/Longs Pharmacy locations in Hawaii on Friday, Nov. 13. This is to support the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus. These sites are in addition to 8 COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS/Longs Pharmacy locations – totaling 17 test sites across the state.

These self-administered, COVID-19 PCR tests are available at no charge to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing criteria. The COVID-19 tests are no cost to patients with insurance. For those who do not have insurance, the test is covered through a federally funded program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS/Longs Pharmacy test sites will be available within 2 – 3 days.

Testing is available for eligible patients age 10 and older. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 10 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS/Longs Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

9 New COVID-19 Curbside Test Sites Opening Friday, Nov. 13 at select CVS/Longs Pharmacy sites in Hawaii:

Store number Address City State Zip code 2406 65-1271 Kawaihae Road Kamuela HI 96743 3059 55 Kiopaa Street Pukalani, Maui HI 96768 9206 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard, Suite 2004 Honolulu HI 96814 9228 1330 Pali Highway Honolulu HI 96813 9259 94-060 Farrington Highway, # 6 Waipahu HI 96797 9303 1215 South Kihei Road, Suite B Kihei HI 96753 9877 1221 Honoapiilani Highway Maui HI 96761 10620 5156 Kalanianaole Highway Honolulu HI 96821 10740 988 Halekauwila Street, Suite C103 Honolulu HI 96814

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 test sites can be found here.