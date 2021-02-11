CVS Health begins booking coronavirus vaccine appointments in Hawaii

CVS Pharmacy begins Administering COVID-19 Vaccines on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Fall River, Mass. (Scott Eisen/CVS Health via AP Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CVS Health began scheduling appointments to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations in Hawaii on Thursday, Feb. 11, and will begin administering doses on Friday, Feb. 12.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Participating Longs Drugs locations are in communities throughout Hawaii, including Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kaneohe, and Kapaa.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact CVS customer service at (800)-746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided. Appointments were initially set to begin on Thursday but the start date was pushed to Friday to ensure in-store availability.