CVS completes first round of COVID-19 vaccines at Hawaii’s long-term care facilities

CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares COVID-19 vaccine for nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Officials are pushing for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the effort to speed up inoculations collides with a lack of vaccine. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CVS Health has finished administering the first set of COVID-19 doses to all Hawaii long-term care facilities who have selected its service.

The company announced on Monday that vaccination efforts remain on track, with nearly two million doses administered nationally as of Jan. 25.

Long-term care facilities are divided into two categories: skilled nursing and assisted living along with other facilities. Hawaii is one of a few states where CVS Health has finished the first round of vaccinations in both categories.

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccines at assisted living and other facilities were completed in several states that selected December activation dates, including Hawaii, Arkansas and New Mexico. Most states chose activation dates for this category to start in January.

January 4: Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. January 11: California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Vermont and Virginia.

California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Vermont and Virginia. January 13: Tennessee.

Tennessee. January 15: Alabama.

Alabama. January 18: Arizona, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia, with a start date of Jan. 25) and Rhode Island.

Arizona, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia, with a start date of Jan. 25) and Rhode Island. January 23: Maryland.

Maryland. January 25: Illinois (excluding Chicago, with a start date of Dec. 28, 2020) and Wisconsin.

More than 40,000 long-term care facilities nationwide that selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations will complete its first doses by mid-February.

CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month. Through a federal partnership, COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country. The company states that product availability and prioritization of populations remain the only obstacle.

Administration of the second doses is expected to be completed within four weeks.

