CVS begins free curbside COVID-19 testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CVS began its free COVID-19 testing on Nov. 14. There are three locations on Maui, one on the Big Island and five on Oahu, including the Nu’uanu Longs Drugs.

The company is offering self-administered PCR tests to those under the age of 10.

The testing is free for those who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing criteria and those with insurance. If an individual does not have insurance, testing is covered through a federally funded program.

Test results are usually available within two to three days.

Participants are asked to register online before getting tested.